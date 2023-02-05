Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $264.23 on Friday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

