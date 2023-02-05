Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.99. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,303,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,052,000 after purchasing an additional 449,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,646,000 after acquiring an additional 440,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 208.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 198,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

