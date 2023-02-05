William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

