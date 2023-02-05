WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for WEX in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WEX’s current full-year earnings is $11.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.08.

WEX stock opened at $188.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in WEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

