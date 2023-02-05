Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.02. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.73 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $587.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $6,976,653. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

