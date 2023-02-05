POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $826.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.12.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at $25,477,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $265,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $229,158. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.