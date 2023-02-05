Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Raised by Analyst

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Upstart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Upstart’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Upstart Trading Down 7.3 %

UPST opened at $22.10 on Friday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Upstart by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Upstart by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Upstart by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,693 shares of company stock worth $694,148. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

