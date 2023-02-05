Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Barclays upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Teck Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,873,000 after buying an additional 1,845,166 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after buying an additional 7,549,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teck Resources by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.