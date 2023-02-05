Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.05.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $177.60. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

