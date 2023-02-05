Jefferies Financial Group Comments on State Street Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for State Street in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

State Street Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 129,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of State Street by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

