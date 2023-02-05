Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $5.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

TMO has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $587.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

