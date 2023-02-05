Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SLM Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SLM in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

SLM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

SLM opened at $15.14 on Friday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in SLM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in SLM by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

