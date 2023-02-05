Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day moving average is $181.11. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $230.35.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

