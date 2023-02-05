Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GRT.UN. CIBC dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$96.86.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

GRT.UN stock opened at C$86.20 on Thursday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.29 and a twelve month high of C$100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$75.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

(Get Rating)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.