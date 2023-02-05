CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$138.44.

GIB.A stock opened at C$122.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$116.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$110.64. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$95.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

