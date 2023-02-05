CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$146.00 Price Target at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$138.44.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$122.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$116.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$110.64. CGI has a 1 year low of C$95.45 and a 1 year high of C$122.13.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.