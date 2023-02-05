Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Acumen Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DXT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Dexterra Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$5.02 and a 12 month high of C$8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$391.40 million and a PE ratio of 37.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.63.
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.
