Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$10.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of VerticalScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

FORA opened at C$8.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$185.62 million and a P/E ratio of -6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.17. VerticalScope has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

