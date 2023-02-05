Scotiabank Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$140.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GIB.A. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$138.44.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$122.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.64. CGI has a one year low of C$95.45 and a one year high of C$122.13. The firm has a market cap of C$29.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

