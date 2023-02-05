Skyline Champion (SKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.3 %

SKY opened at $61.99 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08.

In other Skyline Champion news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,109 shares of company stock worth $2,699,241 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

