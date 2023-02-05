Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.85-$4.10 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.80-$0.90 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTWO opened at $109.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -993.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $430,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $358,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

