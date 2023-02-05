TFI International (TFII) to Release Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter.

TFI International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $118.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $120.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TFI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About TFI International

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.63.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

