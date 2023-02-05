Varonis Systems (VRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $26.42 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Insider Activity

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 48.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

