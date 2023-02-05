Varonis Systems (VRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Varonis Systems Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $26.42 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.
Insider Activity
In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.