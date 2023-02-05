AlphaTime Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 8th (NASDAQ:ATMCU)

AlphaTime Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 8th. AlphaTime Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 30th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AlphaTime Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AlphaTime Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Institutional Trading of AlphaTime Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 271,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

