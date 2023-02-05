Forza X1, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 8th (NASDAQ:FRZA)

Forza X1’s (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 8th. Forza X1 had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

Shares of Forza X1 stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43. Forza X1 has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forza X1

Forza X1 Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forza X1, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRZA Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Forza X1 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Further Reading

