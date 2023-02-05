Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 13th

Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 13th.

Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

FNGG stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares by 34.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000.

