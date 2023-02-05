Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 391.67 ($4.84).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Stock Performance

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 115.85 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £713.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 66.02 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 441.38 ($5.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.