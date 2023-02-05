Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 205 at Royal Bank of Canada

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 215.83 ($2.67).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 194.55 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 525.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.09. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £11,250.15 ($13,894.22).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

