Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.31. 1,550,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,405,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 7.1 %

About Sunnova Energy International

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90.

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.