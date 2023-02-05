Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Price Up 4.7% Following Earnings Beat

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $110.38 and last traded at $110.38. Approximately 107,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 114,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.45.

The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Exponent by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.63.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

