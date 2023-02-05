Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $2.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.46.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Insider Transactions at Bright Health Group
In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 64,487 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $66,421.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 414,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,921.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 64,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $66,421.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 414,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,921.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 767,794 shares of company stock worth $605,596. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group Price Performance
BHG stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.06.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Health Group (BHG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.