Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $2.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bright Health Group

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 64,487 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $66,421.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 414,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,921.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 64,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $66,421.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 414,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,921.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 767,794 shares of company stock worth $605,596. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter.

BHG stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.