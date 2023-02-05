Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $99.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.80.
ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.
Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ZD opened at $93.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 622.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 737.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
