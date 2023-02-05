Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $99.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ZD opened at $93.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 622.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 737.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

