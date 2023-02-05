LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on LSB Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 925.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 49.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 192.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 79.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $12.17 on Thursday. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $997.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

