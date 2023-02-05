Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Trading 3.5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $90.83 and last traded at $89.46. 82,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 875,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Tobam acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

