Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $12.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

