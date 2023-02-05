Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $23.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

EVKIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($27.17) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($20.65) to €16.50 ($17.93) in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVKIF opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

