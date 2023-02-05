Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Trading Down 6.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $135.65 and last traded at $137.46. Approximately 39,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 359,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.53.

The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.91.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.