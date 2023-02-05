Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Friday after Guggenheim downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as low as $123.14 and last traded at $125.16. Approximately 58,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,381,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.96.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.05.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Generac Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.40. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.