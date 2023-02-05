Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after DZ Bank upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank now has a $180.00 price target on the stock. 28,228,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 34,048,254 shares.The stock last traded at $190.31 and had previously closed at $188.77.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.92.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $401,963,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.