Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $94.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Transcat traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 22720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.50.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Transcat by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Transcat by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Transcat by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 155,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
