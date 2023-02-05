Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) PT at $21.25

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 595.3% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after acquiring an additional 924,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,920,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 672,041 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

