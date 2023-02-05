Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $7.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Holley to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $414.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Holley had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. Analysts predict that Holley will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

