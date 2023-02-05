Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT at $10.85

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.20. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.