Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Up 4.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.27. Approximately 24,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 309,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Methanex by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

