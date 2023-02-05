Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on PARR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Par Pacific Price Performance
NYSE PARR opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Par Pacific (PARR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.