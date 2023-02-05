Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on PARR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 77.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.