Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Trading 4.7% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $84.36 and last traded at $83.56. 174,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,374,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.81.

The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

