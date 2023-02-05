Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $116.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,772,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 6,339,189 shares.The stock last traded at $106.02 and had previously closed at $109.15.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

