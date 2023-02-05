Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 24,350,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 72,001,102 shares.The stock last traded at $152.23 and had previously closed at $150.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

