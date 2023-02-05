Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 13,870,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 34,230,668 shares.The stock last traded at $105.09 and had previously closed at $107.74.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

