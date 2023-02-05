GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $4.40 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 949,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,356,286 shares.The stock last traded at $5.63 and had previously closed at $6.46.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GoPro by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Trading Down 11.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $887.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.38.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. GoPro had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $305.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

